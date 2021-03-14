COE, Thelma Kison, born August 4, 1921 on Kauai, Hawaii. Her parents, Ho Young Chung and Duk Hiang Park, came to the island in 1904, leaving Japanese-occupied Korea to become part of the first Korean American community in what was then a U.S. territory. Thelma's father was an herbalist in Korea, but turned to tailoring on Kauai. With his wife, he created a successful business and reared five boys and four girls, with Thelma as the youngest girl. Thelma tagged along after her brothers – not always welcomed – but enjoying body surfing in the huge waves off the coast and riding in one of the two Model T's her father always had. She met her husband to be, Robert E. Coe, in the late 1930s while working at the Kauai Water facility. They married and raised two daughters, Sybil and Barbara. After Bob completed Officers' Candidate School, they moved to Junction City, Kansas. As an Asian in mainland U.S.A. shortly after World War II, life was not always easy for Thelma. Mistaken for the U.S.'s former enemies, the Japanese, she had many doors slammed in her face but she never let it dampen her spirits or get in the way of her pride as an American. Thelma loved to sing and dance. Her favorite songs included, "The Tennessee Waltz" and "Pistol Packin' Momma!" She loved dancing the night away with Bob at the Officers' Club. She was a master story-teller with an excellent sense of humor, so was the life of the party wherever the U.S. Army took the family, from Monterey, California to Germany. Once Bob retired, they continued to travel often with their Airstream Club, up the California coast and to the beautiful beaches in Mexico. Thelma kept her health for many years. She loved to drive fast, sing and tell stories, as well as watch Downton Abbey and Dancing With the Stars. Thelma lived to be 99 years old, not beating her older sister's record of 106 as she wished. Her life was an epic adventure, well lived! She is survived by her daughters, Sybil Tsukamoto and Barbara Coe Henderson; grandchildren, Donald P. Breckenridge, Robert M. Breckenridge, Jennifer L. Breckenridge, Kim Ogi and Chris Tsukamoto; and three great-grandchildren, along with the loving blended members of the Henderson family who are all certain she is now, indeed, dancing with the stars.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.