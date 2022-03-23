GANTT, Thelma Irene, 88, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 30, 1933 in Fluvanna County, a daughter of the late Lindsay Ragland and Cora Estella (Goode) Ragland.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Arnold Faulkiner; first husband, William Elmer Morris Sr.; second husband, Thomas Wingfield Gantt; and a grandson, Lance K. Morris. Thelma worked in Sales at Sears in Richmond for many years, enjoyed traveling to the beach, reading and watching her soaps. Survivors include three children, Delores Ann Hudgins of Henrico, William Elmer Morris Jr. (Pam) of Glen Allen and Roger Wayne Gantt (Kristin) of Henrico; four grandchildren, Cindy Dean (Wayne), Chris Hudgins, Chesney Shull, R. Ethan Shull; seven great-grandchildren and many dear friends and co-workers. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by the Rev. Randy Golladay. Burial will follow in Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.