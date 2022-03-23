Menu
Thelma Irene Gantt
GANTT, Thelma Irene, 88, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 30, 1933 in Fluvanna County, a daughter of the late Lindsay Ragland and Cora Estella (Goode) Ragland.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Arnold Faulkiner; first husband, William Elmer Morris Sr.; second husband, Thomas Wingfield Gantt; and a grandson, Lance K. Morris. Thelma worked in Sales at Sears in Richmond for many years, enjoyed traveling to the beach, reading and watching her soaps. Survivors include three children, Delores Ann Hudgins of Henrico, William Elmer Morris Jr. (Pam) of Glen Allen and Roger Wayne Gantt (Kristin) of Henrico; four grandchildren, Cindy Dean (Wayne), Chris Hudgins, Chesney Shull, R. Ethan Shull; seven great-grandchildren and many dear friends and co-workers. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by the Rev. Randy Golladay. Burial will follow in Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy, I am so sorry to hear of thre loss of your grandmother. I know you were very close and you will miss her very much. I pray for comfort for you and your family. What a blessing for you to have had such a wonderful grandmother.
Tara Dean
March 22, 2022
How blessed we have been as a family to have the love, grace, and guidance from our loving mother engraved on our hearts. We will forever smile when pulling up our memories for comfort. She will be missed more than words can express. We love you Mom!
William and Pam Morris
Family
March 21, 2022
