INGRAM, Thelma "Sallie" Wilbern Smith, age 90, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Mrs. Ingram was born in Warwick County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Edward Ross and Mary Dunn Wilbern.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 from Colosse Baptist Church Cemetery in West Point, Virginia.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.