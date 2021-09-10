Menu
Thelma Wilbern Smith "Sallie" Ingram
FUNERAL HOME
Goldfinch Funeral Home - Conway Chapel
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC
INGRAM, Thelma "Sallie" Wilbern Smith, age 90, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Mrs. Ingram was born in Warwick County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Edward Ross and Mary Dunn Wilbern.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 from Colosse Baptist Church Cemetery in West Point, Virginia.

Sign an online guestbook at goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Colosse Baptist Church Cemetery
West Point, VA
Goldfinch Funeral Home - Conway Chapel
I loved hearing your life stories.
Bonnie
September 11, 2021
