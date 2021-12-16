Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Banks Jefferson
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
JEFFERSON, Thelma Banks, 75, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on December 10, 2021. She is survived by two sons, Bernard Jr. (Cameshea) and Solomon Jefferson; five grandchildren, Bernard III, Destiny, Courtney, Autumn and Quincy Jefferson; two sisters, Hazel Talbert and Lena Iverson (Wilford); and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where a homegoing celebration will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021. Interment Jefferson Cemetery, Jarratt, Va.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ms Jefferson was a wonderful neighbor And we remain close friends since 1994 my dad and I will miss her Johnny and Angela Barnett
Angela barnett
December 18, 2021
My condolences go out to Bernard and his family during this difficult time. I pray each of you find comfort and peace as you lay your beautiful mother to rest. I am praying for each of you.
Syreeta Abrams
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results