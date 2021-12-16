JEFFERSON, Thelma Banks, 75, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on December 10, 2021. She is survived by two sons, Bernard Jr. (Cameshea) and Solomon Jefferson; five grandchildren, Bernard III, Destiny, Courtney, Autumn and Quincy Jefferson; two sisters, Hazel Talbert and Lena Iverson (Wilford); and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where a homegoing celebration will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021. Interment Jefferson Cemetery, Jarratt, Va.