Thelma Jean Langford
LANGFORD, Mrs. Thelma Jean, age 54, of Amelia, passed away on September 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Roy Langford; daughter, Abbey Langford of Amelia; her mother, Frances Jarck of Amelia; sister, Martha Seay of Appomattox; and brothers, Timothy and Barry Jarck of Amelia. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Jarck. Thelma was employed with the USDA Farm service agency in Amelia for 33 years and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Amelia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 at Arbor Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20 with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Arbor Baptist Church.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Arbor Baptist Church
VA
Sep
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Arbor Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
Continuing to hold your family close in prayer and love. Thelma was a one of a kind, wonderful, giving , loving woman and mother.
Sharra McKesson
Friend
September 22, 2021
Thelma was always positive and kind. A great mom, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, gone too soon.
Patrick O.
Friend
September 20, 2021
Thelma was the sweetest person I knew. She was a loving wife and mother. Words can not express my heartfelt sympathy for her family and sweet Abbey. Heaven is now home to a beautiful soul!
Ginger Ferguson
Work
September 19, 2021
