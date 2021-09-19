LANGFORD, Mrs. Thelma Jean, age 54, of Amelia, passed away on September 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Roy Langford; daughter, Abbey Langford of Amelia; her mother, Frances Jarck of Amelia; sister, Martha Seay of Appomattox; and brothers, Timothy and Barry Jarck of Amelia. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Jarck. Thelma was employed with the USDA Farm service agency in Amelia for 33 years and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Amelia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 at Arbor Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20 with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Arbor Baptist Church.