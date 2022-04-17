Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Irene Winston
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 19 2022
3:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
WINSTON, Thelma Irene, 95, of Henrico, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Boggs and Annie Elizabeth Talley; husband, William Elmo Winston; son, William Wayne Winston; three nephews, Charlie and Carl Freese and Bill Dunkley. Thelma worked as an inventory control specialist for Thalhimers and was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her children, S. Roland Winston, Nancy W. Harvey, Gloria F. Winston, Becky W. Doby (James) and Wanda B. Winston; grandchildren, Jennifer Stanton (George), Alfred T. Peterson III, Heather M. Doby and Brian W. Winston; great-grandchildren, Kody and Kylie Peterson; a host of special nieces and nephews; and her granddogs, Maggie, Louie, and Holeshot. A special thank you to Florence and Don St. Jean, Kitty and Ernie Bates and Pat and Susan Dunkley for their love and support throughout her life. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Dr.,, Sandston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.