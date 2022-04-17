WINSTON, Thelma Irene, 95, of Henrico, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Boggs and Annie Elizabeth Talley; husband, William Elmo Winston; son, William Wayne Winston; three nephews, Charlie and Carl Freese and Bill Dunkley. Thelma worked as an inventory control specialist for Thalhimers and was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her children, S. Roland Winston, Nancy W. Harvey, Gloria F. Winston, Becky W. Doby (James) and Wanda B. Winston; grandchildren, Jennifer Stanton (George), Alfred T. Peterson III, Heather M. Doby and Brian W. Winston; great-grandchildren, Kody and Kylie Peterson; a host of special nieces and nephews; and her granddogs, Maggie, Louie, and Holeshot. A special thank you to Florence and Don St. Jean, Kitty and Ernie Bates and Pat and Susan Dunkley for their love and support throughout her life. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.