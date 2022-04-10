WYATT, Mrs. Thelma Carlton, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on April 7, 2022. She is survived by her devoted husband, Leonard "Len" Wyatt; two sons, Mark Miller (Heather) and Troy Wyatt (Eureka); one daughter, Norma Miller; and eight grandchildren, Brad and Todd Miller, Elana and Olivia Gant, SeanPatrick and Joshua Pendleton and Miguel and Jayden Wyatt; one great-grandson, Grayson Miller; a brother, William Davis Calton; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lower King & Queen Baptist Church, Attn. T.O Longest Jr. Building Fund, P.O. Box 126; King & Queen C.H. Va. 23085 or Slash Christian Church, 11353 Mt. Hermon Rd., Ashland, Va 23005; or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.