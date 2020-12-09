Menu
Theo M. Berry
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
BERRY, Theo M., passed away December 6, 2020, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William A. Berry; brother, Hoyt Matthews; sister, Lilia Johnson; and brother, James Matthews. She is survived by her son, William Berry Jr. and his wife, Kathy; daughter, Martha Berry; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A graveside ceremony will be held on Friday, December 11, 10 a.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Columns Manor, 510 Park Ave., Richmond, Va. 23223. Arrangements through Bliley's – Central Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
Dec
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave., Henrico, VA
