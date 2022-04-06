Menu
Theodore Roosevelt "Ted" Robbins
ROBBINS, Theodore Roosevelt "Ted", 94, of Sandston, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was a lifetime carpenter and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Louise Robbins; and is survived by his children, Teddy, Roger, Mike, Donald and Rick; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, April 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231 where a service will be held Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
