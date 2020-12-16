CLARKE, Theophilus Nathaniel, departed this life on December 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert N. and Mary Cooper Clarke; and brother, Byron. He is survived by one brother, Robert Jr. (Emily); two sisters, DeLanda and Voncile Clarke; one niece, Sherlonda; one nephew, Robert III; three uncles, Deacon Arthur Clarke, Rev. Dr. Howard (Mabel) and Cornelius Cooper (Emily); one aunt, Marion C. Branch; and a host of relatives. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. December 17, 2020, at Guildfield Baptist Church cemetery. NO VIEWING.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.
Delonda and Voncile I am sorry to hear of your brother passing. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Maria Cosby
December 18, 2020
Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy is extended to the Clarke Family during this most difficult time. Your loved one is sleeping with the angels and resting at the foot of our Lord. God Bless each of you is our prayer.
Eva Bonaparte
December 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.