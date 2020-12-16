CLARKE, Theophilus Nathaniel, departed this life on December 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert N. and Mary Cooper Clarke; and brother, Byron. He is survived by one brother, Robert Jr. (Emily); two sisters, DeLanda and Voncile Clarke; one niece, Sherlonda; one nephew, Robert III; three uncles, Deacon Arthur Clarke, Rev. Dr. Howard (Mabel) and Cornelius Cooper (Emily); one aunt, Marion C. Branch; and a host of relatives. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. December 17, 2020, at Guildfield Baptist Church cemetery. NO VIEWING.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.