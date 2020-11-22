BEISTEL, Theresa "Terry", 69, of Midlothian, became an Angel on November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cecilia Perry. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Eric Beistel; two sons, Kenny and Troy; her aunt, Mary Balsinger; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Terry was the best damn Bopper on the East Coast. She was the founder and president of the Virginia Bop Club, secretary of the National Bop Association and traveled the country enjoying different dance functions. She loved Disney World and visited many, many times. A private viewing will be held by the family and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.