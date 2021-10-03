FEIGHT, Therese R., 86, of Chester, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, after a courageous battle with dementia. Born in Ablon France, Normandy on June 16, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Andre and Bernadette Poissonnet of France; and was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, George and Irene Feight of Everett, Pa.; five brothers, two sisters; and a daughter, Melinda Feight Angel. She was married to LTC. James W. Feight of Chester, formerly of Everett, Pa., on July 10, 1960 at The First Christian Church in Everett, Pa. She is survived by her husband, LTC. James Feight; and her son, William and wife, Kim Feight; stepgranddaughter, Tyler Bianco and husband, Nicholas, of Troy, Va.; and son, Douglas G. Feight of Emerald Isle, N.C.; grandsons, Jonah D Feight, Spencer D. Feight and wife, Carter Feight; and great-grandson, Davis Feight; great-granddaughters, Lawson Feight and Reese Feight. Therese was known as "Grand Mere" to all her grandchildren. Prior to Therese's retirement in 2000, she was the executive assistant to the director of Human Resources at the Medical College of Virginia. Therese was a military wife, which required her to move all over the world with her husband and three children; a very demanding and thankless job that she accomplished in an outstanding and efficient manner. Therese will be remembered as a very caring, free-spirited person, especially noted for her lavish deserts. Even though she had a family, she still provided free time to volunteer at various churches and military activities. She served as the director of Army Community Service while assigned at Oakland Army Base, responsible for the welfare of military families assigned to that base. She received many vocal and written accommodations and citations from high ranking government civilians and Army General Officers for her volunteer work. Therese was a very kind, loving and generous person who always managed to have a constant smile on her face; everyone was her friend. Her family and friends will miss her very much. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Gordon Mapes III officiating. Final burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., at a later date. Instead of flowers, please donate to the foundation for the cure of dementia. The Feight family would also like to thank all the personnel at Crater Hospice and the Bon Secours Community Hospice House. They are "TRUE" professionals. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.