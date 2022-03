PURNELL, Therese Diane Gibbon, 68, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at home in Waynesboro, Va. on March 23, 2022. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va., where she may be viewed Thursday, March 31, 3 to 7 p.m. and where a funeral service will be held Friday, April 1 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Hanover Ave., Ashland, Va.