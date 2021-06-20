Menu
Thersea L. Bailey
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
BAILEY, Thersea L., 67, of Richmond, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Ms. Bailey retired from the DMV after 30-plus years of service. Survivors include five siblings, Ada Thompson, Henry Bailey (Bernice), Stevenson Bailey, Emma Robinson and Albert Bailey; devoted nieces, Marla Bailey, Pamela Collier, Kelley Robinson, Eleanor Edwards and Debbie Johnson; a devoted nephew, Anthony Thompson; extended family, Wayne and Doll Daniels; and a host of other family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Booker T. Memorial Cemetery in Wakefield, Va. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Booker T. Memorial Cemetery
Wakefield, VA
