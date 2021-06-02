ADKINS, Thomas Wyatt, Sr., 90, of Charles City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Adkins; children, Douglas Percy, Wanda Adkins, Thomas Adkins Jr., Norma Adkins, William Adkins and Irving Bradby; as well as five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial to follow service at New Vine Baptist Church. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.