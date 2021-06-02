Menu
Thomas Wyatt Adkins Sr.
ADKINS, Thomas Wyatt, Sr., 90, of Charles City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Adkins; children, Douglas Percy, Wanda Adkins, Thomas Adkins Jr., Norma Adkins, William Adkins and Irving Bradby; as well as five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial to follow service at New Vine Baptist Church. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence, VA
Jun
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence, VA
My condolences to the family and my thoughts and prayers
Richard Harris
Family
June 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Sending love .
Joyce Crawley
Friend
June 3, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences to you all during this difficult time
Pam & Lisa Christian
Family
June 3, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Please know I'm thinking of you and your family and sending you my deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this great time of loss.
Andrea Stockman
June 3, 2021
Going to miss seeing you around grandpa
Cherell Miles
June 2, 2021
To the Adkins family so sorry for loss! Our deepest sympathies, God Bless. Butch & Susie
Butch & Susie Jones
June 2, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family
Ramona Winckler
June 2, 2021
