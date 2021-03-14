ALBRIGHT, Thomas Elliot, of Chesterfield, Virginia, found peace on February 27, 2021, after losing his battle with cancer. Born October 2, 1946, Albright was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Edward Albright Jr. and Annie Lorena Farrar Albright. He is survived by his brother, Ed Albright (Millie); girlfriend, Evelyn Walthall; great-aunt, Augusta Beebe; and beloved nephew, nieces and cousins. The legacy of Albright's kind spirit, enthusiasm for motorcycles, go carts and model minicars, love of music and zest for life will live on through them. Albright graduated from George Wythe High School in Richmond in 1967 and retired from the Elevator Union to become an inspector, as a safety inspector. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting your local animal rescue.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
Once you knew Tom you knew he would never be forgotten. He had an enthusiasm for life, even when he wasn't feeling well. We wish we had known him sooner, known him longer, but we so appreciate the time we spent with Tom. We will be donating to our local Animal Rescue in Tom's name... he so would have appreciated that. Photo of his friends at the Richmond Automotive Modelers Society. Missing you Tom. Thank you for the memories you left us with. Pam and Gary Brown
Pam and Gary Brown
March 15, 2021
I am so sorry to read Tommy's death. My prayers and thoughts are with his family.