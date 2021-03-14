Once you knew Tom you knew he would never be forgotten. He had an enthusiasm for life, even when he wasn't feeling well. We wish we had known him sooner, known him longer, but we so appreciate the time we spent with Tom. We will be donating to our local Animal Rescue in Tom's name... he so would have appreciated that. Photo of his friends at the Richmond Automotive Modelers Society. Missing you Tom. Thank you for the memories you left us with. Pam and Gary Brown

Pam and Gary Brown March 15, 2021