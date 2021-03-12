ARMES, Mr. Thomas Melvin, "Tommy," 73, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Armes Sr. and Hazel Hicks Armes; a son, Thomas M. Armes Jr.; and a grandson, Tyler S. Newton. Tommy is survived by his wife of 23 years, Judith F. "Judy" Bell; one daughter, Katherine Spencer (Paul); three beloved stepchildren, Kay Smith (Donnie), Renee Hodges (Ricky), Jay Newton (Tia); nine grandchildren, Dr. Samantha Spencer (Dr. Navaneetha Bharathan), Leander Spencer, Nicholas Spencer, Kellie Hodges, Jayde Hodges, Caiden Hodges, Donevan Knight, Katelyn Knight and Makayla Ferris (Dylan); two great-grandchildren, Bella and Carson; two brothers, James E. Armes (Chris) and Phillip Armes; a sister, Jeanette Tarlton (James); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tommy was in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1965, U.S. Army for four years and Virginia Army National Guard for 15 years from 1969 to 1989. He was very active in the community. Tommy coached in Blackstone Recreation and was a member of Nottoway County Rescue Squad, the Moose Lodge and the Exchange Club. Tommy received his GED while in the Navy. He retired from Ft. Pickett Recycle Center. Tommy will lie in-state on Thursday, March 11, 2021, until 5 p.m. at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2020, in St. Mark's United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7721 Hungarytown Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824. Pastor LTC Jim Hogg (RET.) will be officiating.



