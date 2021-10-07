ASBURY, Thomas "Tommy" Pierce, 69, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Betty Asbury. Tommy is survived by his wife, Cecelia M. Asbury; stepdaughter, Tracey M. Robinson (Christopher); grandchildren, Brayden and Krista Robinson; sister, Brenda K. Heath; nephews, Dennis L. Heath (Mari) and Bobby C. Spears; great-nieces and nephew, Dylan, Jordan and Kayla (Justin) Heath; great-great-nephews, Luke S. DeFord and Drake M. Puryear; and brother-in-law, Bob Spears. Funeral services are private and interment is in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.