Thomas Pierce "Tommy" Asbury
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
ASBURY, Thomas "Tommy" Pierce, 69, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Betty Asbury. Tommy is survived by his wife, Cecelia M. Asbury; stepdaughter, Tracey M. Robinson (Christopher); grandchildren, Brayden and Krista Robinson; sister, Brenda K. Heath; nephews, Dennis L. Heath (Mari) and Bobby C. Spears; great-nieces and nephew, Dylan, Jordan and Kayla (Justin) Heath; great-great-nephews, Luke S. DeFord and Drake M. Puryear; and brother-in-law, Bob Spears. Funeral services are private and interment is in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just talked to him a while back. We were going to get together but never did. We go way back. I´m sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Ronnie Mayberry
October 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 7, 2021
