BALLOS, Thomas "Tom" James, Jr., 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home in Beaverdam, Va. Carol Norman was by his side, as they were unified in love and committed to each other. Born in Richmond, Va., to the late Tom Ballos Sr. and Marjorie Ballos, Tom served in the Virginia Army National Guard and was a longstanding member of the Westhampton Masonic Lodge #302, in Henrico. As a father and grandfather of two, he will be remembered for his stories, love of racing, fishing and slots. Tom owned Ballos Precision Machine in Richmond, Va. He was a well-loved and highly respected member of the NASCAR racing community, touching many lives over his long history as a race car driver, builder, machinist, race official and mentor. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Ballos; son, Thomas J. Ballos III (Geneva); daughter, Tabitha Turney (Nathan); and two grandsons, Colby and Kaeden Ballos. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 29 at 2 p.m. in the Mount Vernon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Speedway Children Charities, Charlotte Chapter, in his name would be appreciated. https://www.speedwaycharities.org/donate/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.