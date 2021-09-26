Menu
Thomas James "Tom" Ballos Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
BALLOS, Thomas "Tom" James, Jr., 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home in Beaverdam, Va. Carol Norman was by his side, as they were unified in love and committed to each other. Born in Richmond, Va., to the late Tom Ballos Sr. and Marjorie Ballos, Tom served in the Virginia Army National Guard and was a longstanding member of the Westhampton Masonic Lodge #302, in Henrico. As a father and grandfather of two, he will be remembered for his stories, love of racing, fishing and slots. Tom owned Ballos Precision Machine in Richmond, Va. He was a well-loved and highly respected member of the NASCAR racing community, touching many lives over his long history as a race car driver, builder, machinist, race official and mentor. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Ballos; son, Thomas J. Ballos III (Geneva); daughter, Tabitha Turney (Nathan); and two grandsons, Colby and Kaeden Ballos. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 29 at 2 p.m. in the Mount Vernon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Speedway Children Charities, Charlotte Chapter, in his name would be appreciated. https://www.speedwaycharities.org/donate/
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Sep
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mount Vernon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, VA
RiP- .Y FRIEND
T glenn
September 30, 2021
Sending hugs and Prayers to Carol and all of Tom´s family. My three girls and I bought our house from Tom which is across the street from his house. I remember the first time my girls and I met Tom at the house and we totally fell in love with the house! It was perfect for us!! Tom asked all of my girls what they thought and if this house would make them happy! We actually moved in and rented the house before buying. There were some things that needed to be fixed and Tom´s famous words to me were: "I want everything to be right with the house before you buy it" and "I had decided I was not going to sell this house to just anyone! I feel like you and your girls are meant to live here". After buying the house, Tom would stop by and share stories with my girls and I. We loved to hear his stories. He sent text messages every so often asking if everything was ok with the house and asked if we needed anything. He was a great guy! I am thankful that my girls and I had the opportunity to know him! We will miss him and his stories tremendously!
Tammy Lowry
Friend
September 29, 2021
"Tommy" and I grew up in the same neighborhood and went to school together - starting with first grade at Dumbarton Elementary School. We loved football, automobiles and practical jokes. We skipped school a couple times, were in 2 auto accidents (one on the night of my bacholor party ) and frequently scrambled to meet our "evening curfews" ! We double dated in high school and continued to "hangout" for a few years after we were married. I have fond memories of our "childhood years" ... my condolenses to the family.
"Bobby" Hubbard
Friend
September 26, 2021
Prayers
Dickie Frederick
September 26, 2021
