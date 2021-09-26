Sending hugs and Prayers to Carol and all of Tom´s family. My three girls and I bought our house from Tom which is across the street from his house. I remember the first time my girls and I met Tom at the house and we totally fell in love with the house! It was perfect for us!! Tom asked all of my girls what they thought and if this house would make them happy! We actually moved in and rented the house before buying. There were some things that needed to be fixed and Tom´s famous words to me were: "I want everything to be right with the house before you buy it" and "I had decided I was not going to sell this house to just anyone! I feel like you and your girls are meant to live here". After buying the house, Tom would stop by and share stories with my girls and I. We loved to hear his stories. He sent text messages every so often asking if everything was ok with the house and asked if we needed anything. He was a great guy! I am thankful that my girls and I had the opportunity to know him! We will miss him and his stories tremendously!

Tammy Lowry Friend September 29, 2021