BARKER, Dr. Thomas Carl, 90, of Midlothian, passed away on May 28, 2021. He was born May 25, 1931, to the late Carl Edward Barker and Bertha Simons Barker in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Beorkrem Barker; and his second wife, Patricia Moore Barker; his brother, Gerald Barker; and three of his children, Thomas Barker Jr., Cheryl Grube and David Barker.



Tom graduated from high school in 1949 and then joined the United States Navy. After numerous assignments, including Sasebo and Yokosuka, Japan, he attended the Navy Officer Candidate School, was commissioned and assigned to the U.S.S. Etlah, which he later commanded as a lieutenant junior grade. Tom was promoted to lieutenant commander, selected for the U.S. Naval War College, and assumed command of another ship. Following his active duty, Tom served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, eventually retiring in 1991 after 44 years of service, with rank of Captain. Following his active duty in the Navy, Tom attended the University of Iowa, where he earned his B.S., M.A. and Ph.D. degrees. Tom's career began at the University of Iowa, where he was an assistant professor, then moved to Detroit to serve as project director of the Michigan Health and Social Security Research Institute for three years. He then moved to Richmond, Va. to join the MCV School of Hospital and Health Administration in 1967 as Professor of Hospital Administration and director of the hospital and health administration school. With the subsequent establishment of Virginia Commonwealth University, Tom became the first dean of the VCU School of Allied Health Professions in 1969. Tom held this position for 27 years until he retired in 1996.



Tom was a member of the Rotary Club of Richmond for many years, where he served in numerous offices, including president.



He is survived by his sister, Sandra Walser (Kenneth); three children, Donald Moore (Joerg), Carole Moore Fields (Robert) and Laura Barker; grandchildren, Thomas Barker III, Tara Moore (Maegan), Cabell Wendrick (Corey), Carmen Rhodemyre (Richard) and Jeffrey Barker.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bon Air United Methodist Church, 1645 Buford Road, Richmond, Va. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Bon Air United Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.