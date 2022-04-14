Menu
Thomas Franklin "Tommy" Beck
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
BECK, Thomas "Tommy" Franklin, 83, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Caroline Virginia and Thomas Franklin Beck Sr.; sister, Linda May Gruden. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Josephine Fallen Beck; son, Frankie Beck (Leigh); daughter, Pamela Beck Childress (Rusty); grandchildren, Tiffany Price (Josh), Megan Kelly (Brian), Sara Orcutt (Josh), Taylor McKay (Taylor), Victoria Childress, Mitchell Childress and Jacob Beck; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda McCormac (Sid); brother, Arnie Beck (Connie); numerous nieces and nephews. Tommy was a U.S. Army veteran and along with his wife, was the founder and former owner and operator of Southern (Falling Creek) RV and Pleasure Marine. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Heritage Baptist Church. A celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23832, www.hbcministries.org or Vertical Church, P.O. Box 2970, Glen Allen, Va. 23058, www.vertchurch.com. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Heritage Baptist Church
7777 Cogbill Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Heritage Baptist Church
VA
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
