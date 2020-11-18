Menu
Thomas Benjamin "Ben" Mitchell
MITCHELL, Thomas Benjamin "Ben", 89, passed away on November 15, 2020, at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center. He was the vice president of Sadler Brothers Oil Company for many years. He also served in the Army during the Korean War. He was the son of the late Clarence Wilson Mitchell and Daisy Daniel Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence W. Mitchell Jr., William R. Mitchell, Horace Mitchell; sisters, Virginia Mitchell Hobbs, Mary Mitchell Norwood, Lillian High, Daisy Edwards, Jane Rodgester. He is survived by his wife, Betty Whitby Mitchell; sister, Emma Mitchell Powell. The family will receive friends at Independence United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Independence United Methodist Church cemetery, with Pastor R. Shaw Smith officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Independence United Methodist Church, in care of Evangeline Taylor, 5066 Dry Bread Road, Emporia, Va. 23847. Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
