BLILEY, Thomas "Jerry" J., III, 54, departed this life on October 2, 2020. Jerry is survived by his wife, Terri Bliley; sons, TJ Bliley and Shawn Bliley; sister, Mary Vaughan Bliley; and parents, Tom and Mary Virginia Bliley. Jerry was born August 22, 1966, in Richmond, Va.; he graduated in 1986 from Benedictine High School (now known as Benedictine College Prep). Jerry earned his associate's degree in nursing from J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College to then proudly serve as an emergency room nurse. Jerry was also active as an EMT then a Paramedic at Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad for many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 21, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jerry's honor to the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad in Richmond, Va. or to Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.