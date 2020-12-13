BLILEY, Thomas "Jerry" J., III, 54, departed this life on October 2, 2020. Jerry is survived by his wife, Terri Bliley; sons, TJ Bliley and Shawn Bliley; sister, Mary Vaughan Bliley; and parents, Tom and Mary Virginia Bliley. Jerry was born August 22, 1966, in Richmond, Va.; he graduated in 1986 from Benedictine High School (now known as Benedictine College Prep). Jerry earned his associate's degree in nursing from J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College to then proudly serve as an emergency room nurse. Jerry was also active as an EMT then a Paramedic at Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad for many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 21, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jerry's honor to the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad in Richmond, Va. or to Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
I am so truly sorry to hear of Jerry´s passing. Prayers of comfort and peace for the family
Lisa Layne Castin
February 4, 2021
Terri, Shawn & TJ,
We are holding you close in our hearts and in our prayers. May the memories of Jerry give you comfort during this difficult time.
Yvonne, Chris & Joey Pellegrino
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you all
Elizabeth Streat Buffey
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerry´s passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Pattie Melvin Seay
December 14, 2020
My condolences and deepest sympathy on the loss of Jerry.
Anita Essalih
December 13, 2020
I remember Jerry quite well from St Bridgets where I was privileged to have him in my science class. Your family was always a pleasure at parent/teacher meetings or whenever a call for help went out to parents. I know Jerry´s keen sense of humor will be missed. Praying for God´s peace and comfort for the family
Candy Rogers Young
December 13, 2020
It is with great sadness that I learn of Jerry's death. My thoughts and prayers are with you Terri and your family.
Lucy (and Mike) Casey