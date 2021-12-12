BROWN, Thomas Lee, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021, after a long journey



with Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lee Brown and Beryl Godfrey Brown. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Wendy Norton Brown; sons, David (Scottie) and Chris; grandchildren, Ren, Kackie, Libby Scott and Annie B.; and brother, Randy (Lynn).



Lee graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Randolph-Macon College and Washington and Lee Law School. He spent his entire legal career with the firm then known as Parker, Pollard and Brown. He was active in his church, All Saints, as a vestry member, Senior Warden and delegate to Diocesan Council. He served on the Executive Board of the Diocese of Virginia, the Board of Wintergreen Partners and on the Advisory Board of BB&T.



Lee enjoyed golfing and skiing at Wintergreen and loved the serenity of the mountains. However, his first love was family and he especially adored his precious grandchildren, who brought him so much joy in his retirement. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.



The family wishes to thank Spring Arbor Cottage of Richmond and Heartland Hospice for their loving care and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 or the Alzheimer's Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.