BROWN, Thomas Lee, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021, after a long journey
with Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lee Brown and Beryl Godfrey Brown. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Wendy Norton Brown; sons, David (Scottie) and Chris; grandchildren, Ren, Kackie, Libby Scott and Annie B.; and brother, Randy (Lynn).
Lee graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Randolph-Macon College and Washington and Lee Law School. He spent his entire legal career with the firm then known as Parker, Pollard and Brown. He was active in his church, All Saints, as a vestry member, Senior Warden and delegate to Diocesan Council. He served on the Executive Board of the Diocese of Virginia, the Board of Wintergreen Partners and on the Advisory Board of BB&T.
Lee enjoyed golfing and skiing at Wintergreen and loved the serenity of the mountains. However, his first love was family and he especially adored his precious grandchildren, who brought him so much joy in his retirement. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank Spring Arbor Cottage of Richmond and Heartland Hospice for their loving care and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 or the Alzheimer's Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
Please accept my sincere condolences. May his memory be for a blessing.
Norris Brodsky
School
December 15, 2021
I was saddened this evening to discover the passing of a long time friend and DSF classmate. My condolences and prayers to Wendy and the Brown family during these difficult days. God Bless and Godspeed, Lee...
Dabney Oakley
School
December 13, 2021
It has been a blessing to know Lee. He was so kind and such a gentleman. I´m keeping you all in my prayers. May you be filled with God´s comfort and Peace.
Nancy Lentz
December 12, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I know he will be greatly missed. Take care. Jerry
Geraldine Person
Work
December 12, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of Lee's passing and send our sympathy to Wendy and his entire family.
Larry and Fran Framme
Friend
December 12, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family. Remembering Lee and all the memories shared in the neighborhood May God continue to comfort and bless your family.