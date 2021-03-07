BURNS, Mr. Thomas Joseph, of Richmond, Virginia, died on Friday, February 26, 2021 in the care of hospice at Windsor Senior Living. Born September 28, 1952 and married to Nancy Meissel Burns, he is survived by his son, Ryan and his wife, Andrea Burns; his sisters, Mary Ball (Mike), Rita Burns-Wooten (Joe) and Melissa Cartwright; and a devoted sister-in-law, Colette Burns; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Francis; and his mother, Sarah; and his brother, Frank Burns. Tom received his master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University at age 22 and spent his career as a systems engineer in the Computer Center at VCU. After retirement, Tom embraced his artistic and creative side with poetry, painting and silkscreening and had a small business called Silver Clouds. Tom loved 20th century art and in particular, Andy Warhol, whom he grew to resemble. In the words of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, "May the Good Lord shine a light on you / Yeah, warm like the evening sun." Contributions in Tom's name may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 815 E. Grace Street Richmond, Va. 23219 or a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.