Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Joseph Burns
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
BURNS, Mr. Thomas Joseph, of Richmond, Virginia, died on Friday, February 26, 2021 in the care of hospice at Windsor Senior Living. Born September 28, 1952 and married to Nancy Meissel Burns, he is survived by his son, Ryan and his wife, Andrea Burns; his sisters, Mary Ball (Mike), Rita Burns-Wooten (Joe) and Melissa Cartwright; and a devoted sister-in-law, Colette Burns; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Francis; and his mother, Sarah; and his brother, Frank Burns. Tom received his master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University at age 22 and spent his career as a systems engineer in the Computer Center at VCU. After retirement, Tom embraced his artistic and creative side with poetry, painting and silkscreening and had a small business called Silver Clouds. Tom loved 20th century art and in particular, Andy Warhol, whom he grew to resemble. In the words of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, "May the Good Lord shine a light on you / Yeah, warm like the evening sun." Contributions in Tom's name may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 815 E. Grace Street Richmond, Va. 23219 or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dearest Nancy, You have my deepest, heartfelt sympathy. Tom was a shining star... who shines brighter still.
Lynda Knezovich
March 7, 2021
A beautiful soul.A life well lived.Gone too soon.May God comfort Nancy and the family and guide them thru this season of sadness.
patricia kraft
March 7, 2021
Tom was a wonderful brother to me. Such a a creative person! He was loved by so many and will be missed!
Rita
March 7, 2021
Dearest Nancy, I am so sorry to hear Tom passed. I have thought of you and him many times over the last year or so and I am regretful the pandemic has made it difficult to keep in touch. My prayers are with you and Ryan and the rest of your family at this difficult time. Much love, Deborah
Deborah Cruikshank
March 7, 2021
Tom and Nancy were great friends... I will miss Tom and Thank you for being my friend. I am very sad to his passing... RIP
Thomas "Tom" Cooke
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results