Thomas Christian Clay
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
CLAY, Thomas Christian, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 6, 2021. Thomas was born December 4, 1953 to Betty and "James" H.B. Clay and grew up in the town of Ashland with his six brothers and sisters. He married his high school sweetheart, Gail Clay, in 1976 and they had two daughters, Anna and Victoria. Thomas (or Tommy) loved hunting and fishing with his friends and family, was an avid reader of anything from nonfiction war stories to Lord of the Rings, and you would be hard pressed to find a better Jeopardy contestant. He was well known for his wit and sense of humor, and could always make anyone crack a smile. His love of animals was passed down, as he spent a lifetime taking in strays and unwanted dogs as family pets. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted, dependable father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Farbach Clay; and his father, "James" H.B. Clay. He is survived by his wife, Gail Clay; children, Anna Burnup (Scott) and Victoria Atkins (Richard); siblings, Karen Winston, Sandra Copler (Tom), Hollis Bondurant (Gary), James Clay (Bernadine), William Clay (Aurelia) and Andrew Clay (Karen); grandchildren, Addison Atkins, Chase Atkins and Christian Burnup; and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 9, at Nelson Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held Sunday, October 10, at 2 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Summit Church, 11325 Mt. Hope Church Rd., Doswell, Va. 23047.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Oct
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
Gail, Anna, and Tori - we are so sorry for your loss. Please know we are keeping you in our prayers.
Ray and Kim Leffler
October 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Gail. Much sympathy to you, your daughters and the entire family.
Linda and Charlie Taylor
Friend
October 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of the death of your husband. My God be with you and family during this time.
Walter Gill
Other
October 9, 2021
Saddened to hear of this hard loss to your family. Hope you all find peace from happy memories. Every best wish.
John Priday
October 9, 2021
