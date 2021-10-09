CLAY, Thomas Christian, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 6, 2021. Thomas was born December 4, 1953 to Betty and "James" H.B. Clay and grew up in the town of Ashland with his six brothers and sisters. He married his high school sweetheart, Gail Clay, in 1976 and they had two daughters, Anna and Victoria. Thomas (or Tommy) loved hunting and fishing with his friends and family, was an avid reader of anything from nonfiction war stories to Lord of the Rings, and you would be hard pressed to find a better Jeopardy contestant. He was well known for his wit and sense of humor, and could always make anyone crack a smile. His love of animals was passed down, as he spent a lifetime taking in strays and unwanted dogs as family pets. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted, dependable father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Farbach Clay; and his father, "James" H.B. Clay. He is survived by his wife, Gail Clay; children, Anna Burnup (Scott) and Victoria Atkins (Richard); siblings, Karen Winston, Sandra Copler (Tom), Hollis Bondurant (Gary), James Clay (Bernadine), William Clay (Aurelia) and Andrew Clay (Karen); grandchildren, Addison Atkins, Chase Atkins and Christian Burnup; and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 9, at Nelson Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held Sunday, October 10, at 2 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Summit Church, 11325 Mt. Hope Church Rd., Doswell, Va. 23047.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.