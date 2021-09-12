COOK, Thomas Humphrey, went Home August 31, 2021. Cookie, Humphrey or Tom, depending on how you met him, was born in Richmond on January 2, 1926, son of Rosalie Curtis and Jesse Blaine Cook.



He grew up in Richmond and Louisa and graduated from Louisa High School. In 1939, he was runner-up in the National Spelling Bee. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on LSM #289 in the South Pacific during World War II and for many years went throughout the country to reunions of LSM veterans. After the Navy, he graduated from the University of Virginia, majoring in Economics, and worked in the mortgage industry for the Federal Housing Admin. His final career (really more a passion) was a model train sales expert for the Toy Center in Richmond.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Jane; son, Thomas H. Cook Jr. (Melinda) of Raleigh, N.C.; triplet grandchildren, Connor of Los Angeles, Colby and Cary of Willow Spring, N.C.; and numerous nephews and nieces.



The family wishes to thank the staff of HSB at Lakewood Manor for their wonderful care.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229; or NROTC General Endowment, UVA - Maury Hall, P.O. Box 400158, Charlottesville, Va. 22904. A memorial service will be held November 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Lakewood Manor.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.