COYLE, Thomas C., "Tom," 65, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Coyle and Kathleen Coyle. He is survived by his wife, BJ; daughter, Emma Gill (Steven), her children, Ethan and Charley; son, Craig Rivers (Anne), their children, Lily and Daisy; brother, Bill (Eleanor), their children, Sarah Glasgow and Adam Coyle; brother-in-law, Charlie Bray (Becky), their children, Sara Porter (Jeff) and Andrew Bray (Jennie); and many loving family members here and abroad. Tom was employed at Virginia Power for 36 years. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite animal welfare organization. Online condolences may be made at the Bliley's website.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
Prayers of comfort and sympathy to the family from a former VA Power co-worker. Tom was always pleasant to be around!!
Jackie Moss
March 26, 2021
Just to let you know how sorry I am, you are in my prayers
Patsy Perry
March 24, 2021
So sorry to learn of Tom's passing. Tom and I worked together for year's in Virginia Power's Accounting Department. We worked hard, but also played hard too. He was a good friend. Here's hoping he has a glass of beer in his hand as he looks down on all of us! He'll be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with BJ and the entire extended family!
Rick Pemberton
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Tom was such a wonderful person. We will miss him