COYLE, Thomas C., "Tom," 65, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Coyle and Kathleen Coyle. He is survived by his wife, BJ; daughter, Emma Gill (Steven), her children, Ethan and Charley; son, Craig Rivers (Anne), their children, Lily and Daisy; brother, Bill (Eleanor), their children, Sarah Glasgow and Adam Coyle; brother-in-law, Charlie Bray (Becky), their children, Sara Porter (Jeff) and Andrew Bray (Jennie); and many loving family members here and abroad. Tom was employed at Virginia Power for 36 years. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite animal welfare organization. Online condolences may be made at the Bliley's website.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.