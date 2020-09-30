WYATT, Thomas David, II, 70, of Mechanicsville, died September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank B. and Jean C. Wyatt. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lois; and two sons, Thomas D. III (Christin) and Timothy D. (Courtney); four grandchildren, Alexandra, Travis, Kristen and Morgan; two stepgrandchildren, Ashley and Cameron; one great-grandchild, Kayden; one brother, Richard; and one sister, Beverly; sisters-in-law, Carol (Loren) and Kim (Jeff); one brother-in-law, Darryl (Cathi); a host of nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Tom's RABA friends who were with him on his last ride. The family will receive friends at Bliley's- Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.