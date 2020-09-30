Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas David Wyatt
WYATT, Thomas David, II, 70, of Mechanicsville, died September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank B. and Jean C. Wyatt. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lois; and two sons, Thomas D. III (Christin) and Timothy D. (Courtney); four grandchildren, Alexandra, Travis, Kristen and Morgan; two stepgrandchildren, Ashley and Cameron; one great-grandchild, Kayden; one brother, Richard; and one sister, Beverly; sisters-in-law, Carol (Loren) and Kim (Jeff); one brother-in-law, Darryl (Cathi); a host of nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Tom's RABA friends who were with him on his last ride. The family will receive friends at Bliley's- Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
My condolences to the family and friends. Thomas will be sorely missed; he was a great friend to everybody, no exceptions. Pacing behind him was a delight! My thoughts are with you.
Jan Zoeteman
September 29, 2020
Dear Mrs Wyatt: Please accept my very deepest sympathies on the loss of your husband and my riding buddy, Tom. We rode together for virtually all of the ride until the accident. As you well know, Tom was a selfless individual who often went back to pick up straggling riders....including me......on numerous occasions. Ill very much miss our rides in the future but will be thinking about him often. John Levy
John Levy
September 29, 2020
Lois, I am so sorry this has happend you are in my thoughts and prayers my dear friend.
Jim Tincher
September 29, 2020
My deepest condolences to his family. I met Thomas when I moved to Richmond and started riding with RABA. He always greeted everyone with a smile. On Saturdays ride out of Hanover he rode back to try and find a lost rider. I will miss him.
JOHN HAMILTON
September 29, 2020
Thomas took me under his wing when I was a new rider to RABA several years ago and he continued to offer kindness and support ever since. I will miss him dearly. Please know that you all are in my thoughts.
Debbie Trainer
September 29, 2020
Condolences for your loss. I only knew Thomas through bike riding. That was enough to know Thomas was a lovely and gentle man. He always looked out for those he was riding with. He will be sorely missed.
Beth Norton
September 29, 2020
A very good Friend. Would do anything that you asked of Him. Will miss Him , Love for the family, God Bless.
Beatrice Glass
September 29, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your husband (Tommy). I hope you can find comfort in friends and family. Wishing you all the best and to stay strong! Sending prayers to you and your family∧ much love!
Karen B Logan
September 28, 2020