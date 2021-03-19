Menu
Thomas Anthony Douglewicz
DOUGLEWICZ, Thomas Anthony, 76, of Charles City, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alease Douglewicz. He is survived by his son, Joshua T. Douglewicz (Allison); and grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew. Tom served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years and worked at Philip Morris as a painter for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching his Minnesota Vikings take the field during football season and passed on that love to his son and grandson. One of the pastimes that brought years of brotherhood was Tom's love of Harley Davidson motorcycles. Known lovingly as "Sanchez" by some of his friends, Tom enjoyed riding and spending time with his buddies. Tom was also an avid fisherman and spent much of his free time bass fishing when he wasn't riding motorcycles. A man of many talents, Tom was a skilled mechanic, wood craftsman and artist. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. The gravesite funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of Tom's passing. My deepest sympathy to Josh and his family. I have so many memories of Tom through our years of friendship that he will never be forgotten.
Judy Castle
March 22, 2021
Sorry to hear of Sanchez' passing. Saw him quite often when I was a waitress at the Union Jack/OK Corral on the Boulevard. He was usually with Jerry Cruea. Thanks to those two I made a dear friend in Jerry's wife who went with me to see Elvis several times. I hope he did not suffer before going to Heaven.
Frances Woodson Rudock
March 19, 2021
Sanchez was a great man and will be greatly missed. He was always a pleasure to deal with. Our thoughts go out to the family.
Bottoms Bridge Tire & Auto
March 19, 2021
