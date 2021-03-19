DOUGLEWICZ, Thomas Anthony, 76, of Charles City, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alease Douglewicz. He is survived by his son, Joshua T. Douglewicz (Allison); and grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew. Tom served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years and worked at Philip Morris as a painter for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching his Minnesota Vikings take the field during football season and passed on that love to his son and grandson. One of the pastimes that brought years of brotherhood was Tom's love of Harley Davidson motorcycles. Known lovingly as "Sanchez" by some of his friends, Tom enjoyed riding and spending time with his buddies. Tom was also an avid fisherman and spent much of his free time bass fishing when he wasn't riding motorcycles. A man of many talents, Tom was a skilled mechanic, wood craftsman and artist. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. The gravesite funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223.