Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Curtis Edmonds Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
EDMONDS, Thomas Curtis, Jr., departed this life June 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Diana Edmonds; daughter, Ebony Wells (Hamilton); son, Thomas Edmonds III; mother, Jean Austin; six grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 3 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 N 25th St., Richmond, VA
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss.. I didn´t know Him.. But I´ve Known Ebony for Over 15 years... I just want to send my sympathy to the family
FLORENCE COLEMAN
June 30, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss.... I´m A Friend of Ebony
FLORENCE COLEMAN
June 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results