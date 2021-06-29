EDMONDS, Thomas Curtis, Jr., departed this life June 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Diana Edmonds; daughter, Ebony Wells (Hamilton); son, Thomas Edmonds III; mother, Jean Austin; six grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 3 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.