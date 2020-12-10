Menu
Thomas Joseph "Tom" Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
EDWARDS, Thomas Joseph "Tom", 66, of Richmond, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Landon B. Edwards Jr. and Catherine O. Edwards; and his sister, Jamie A. Edwards. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Donahue Edwards; siblings, Landon (Fran), Mary Jo (David), Tim and Valerie (Don); eight nieces and nephews; and his devoted, constant companion, Bailey Sue Edwards ("Such a good girl!"). Tom was president and owner of Stationers Inc., a local 75-year-old office products company known nationally. In all aspects of life, Tom was guided by profound faith. He attended St. Bridget Catholic School. Upon graduating Douglas Freeman High School in 1973, Tom joined his father in business, and led expansion through the next four decades. Tom touched many lives, both professionally and personally. He loved people and he loved to laugh. He was a kind and gentle soul. Tom stopped people in their tracks with his generosity and huge heart. His insatiable curiosity and masterful recall of information was truly astonishing. Tom demonstrated that a person learns more by listening than by talking. At a young age, Tom developed a keen interest in mechanical processes, notably motorcycles. He held license in motorcycle road racing, and competed from Watkins Glen to Summit Point to Daytona to Laguna Seca. Tom's family extends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Joseph Evers, Virginia Cancer Institute and Dr. Rachit Shah, VCU Health. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held December 11, 2020, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, with interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services are private. A livestream of the service can be found at https://www.stedchurch.com/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Edwards Catholic Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy was a good man. Our lives went in different directions decades ago, though I heard from him now and again. I was sad to read this. I still am.
Glenn
Friend
December 6, 2021
I work for the Pennsylvania State Police and began my work relationship with Tom in 2000, when I took over purchasing the Stationers notebooks for our Troopers. I never met Tom in person, we only ever spoke by phone/email. He was much more than a work acquaintance, he was a friend. He had an infectious laugh and love of life. He spoke of his family often and the great loving care "Dr. Eileen" provided during his times of illness. I am deeply saddened to read of his passing. He is greatly missed. Wishing his family and friends, much love and peace. Tom is smiling on us all.
Angela Anderson
January 11, 2021
I met Tommy at St Bridgets school and will always remember his infectious laugh, his kind spirit, and his love of his many, many friends. I lost touch with him after college but he called me years later out of the blue to "catch up". I was blown away. He was such a kind, funny, guy who was deeply loved by so many. God has gained one of the best.
Betsy Coffield
December 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Eileen. May your memories and your love for Tom keep you strong in the days ahead. Our sincere sympathy to all in Tom´s family.
Joanne and Lawson Sherman
December 14, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathies to the Edwards family. Such good memories of all of you from our family reunions back in the 50´s and 60´s at the Dude Ranch. We didn´t have a care in the world except to follow Aunt Mary as she threw shelled peanuts on the ground for us to gather. The grand prize was a full bag of candy!! Now Tom´s grand prize is eternal life beside our Lord and Savior. Eileen, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
JAYNE MYERS SMITH
December 14, 2020
Eileen, we are so saddened to hear about Tom's passing. We know he struggled for a long time with cancer. Loved talking to him at Swift Creek parties. He had such a wonderful personality. We are keeping you in our prayers, Eileen for now and in the days ahead. Sending love and hugs your way.
Ann and Les Anderson
December 12, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences and love to the Edward family. Love Arlene, Shirley, Dorothy, Barbara and Ralph.
Barbara Smith
December 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of Tom's loss. I'm sure he will be missed by all.My daughter Cindy in Florida lost her husband Ron on July 15th.it's very hard,to cancer as well.It is very hard.Take care and let me hear from y'all if needed.
Elizabeth Rideout
December 12, 2020
I guess my fondest memories with Tommy occurred when we were both younger men. His favorite hobby was motorcycle racing, and just to be clear, this was not dirt bike racing. This was fast paced, hard core asphalt road racing. The kind of competition that would make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. There were tracks scattered all across the country, and Tommy wanted to participate at them all. As far north as Louden, NH, as far south as Daytona Beach, FL, and as far west as Riverside, Cal. I was happy when he asked me early on to accompany him on his journeys across the country. I told him I´d be willing to be his co-pilot, and to "act" as his one-man pit crew, (emphasis on "act"). So over the course of several years, and many trips, we would pack up his Dodge van with all the essentials items and supplies. Motorcycle, tools, ice coolers for Coors beer if we would be heading west of the Mississippi. But the most valuable commodity on board was the Stationers Texaco credit card. (God bless you, Uncle Landon).. All of these trips proved to be very eye opening for a couple of young 20somethings. We learned a lot growing up together on the road. Tommy was always willing to embark on a new adventure, and didn´t mind attempting the unknown. His comfort zone had no boundaries. He was comfortable everywhere and with everybody. He truly enjoyed people, and his wide range of interests allowed him to carry on a conversation on any number of topics. And although he may not agree with what you had to say, (and believe me I know), he was always willing to hear your opinion. He was real, genuine, and always grateful. No put-ons. What you saw was what you got. He was there when you needed him, and always willing to help you in any way he could. I loved the man. And we are all richer for having had him in our lives. My deepest sympathies, Eileen.
Clint Edwards
December 11, 2020
Eileen, we are so sorry for your loss of Tom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda & Cy Hardy
December 11, 2020
.....even though Tommy was an opposing member of the Ridgetop/Horsepen apple throwing and other various projectile conflicts in our childhoods; Tommy was a great guy, a wonderful classmate and neighborhood friend from first grade through high school and beyond. Sorrow at his loss is no doubt felt by many. Deepest sympathy to all who loved him. Most sincerely John
John McCabe
December 11, 2020
To the Edwards Family, I am so sorry to hear about Toms passing . When I moved to RVA in 1989, I not only knew Tom thru business but got to know him personally. He was always so kind and so much fun to talk to . His memory will always be a blessing
Julie Wolford
December 11, 2020
Eileen, my deepest sympathy to you and to all the Edwards family. Tommy left us way too soon. He will be missed. Hugs, Holly
Holly Kiser
December 11, 2020
Tom was the epitome of a Southern Gentleman. Through more than a decade with Swift Creek Elementary School social events, I had many conversations with him. He was always interested in hearing about my wife, Brenda and two children. After he met Eileen, it was immediately evident that they were perfect for each other. I will always remember the music of the bagpipes as we entered the church for their wedding. What a dramatic way to begin their nuptials. Tom was a true "romantic" when it came to Eileen. One year he phoned me to ask permission to surprise Eileen with a trip to Boston to hear Andrea Bocelli, on the last day of a school year. I offer my sincere condolences to Eileen and all of their family with his passing. His grace before and during his illness made an lasting impact with me.
Don Bechtel
December 10, 2020
Eileen, I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your husband. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Anne White
December 10, 2020
We are so very sorry to lose another one of our Rebel family! May peace find and envelop you. Douglas Freeman High School Class of '77
Julie Wine
December 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for Tom's Family. I knew Tom since his childhood. He was rarely without a smile. Tom was one of the most pleasant people I have ever known. He will be missed.
Bruce Jones
December 10, 2020
Tom was a good person who Had a tremendous work ethic but also enjoyed life.The Lord got a good one in Tom. condolences and prayers to Eileen and Tom´s family.
Denis Soden
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss Eileen, You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Robert Daffron
December 10, 2020
To the family & friends of Thomas Edwards, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Thomas. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
December 10, 2020
Oh Eileen and Tim, I am so, so very sorry. Tommy was such a lovely man. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Warmly, Janie W
Jane Holliday (Walker) Wilson
December 10, 2020
Tommy and I were childhood friends. He was kind, caring and had a infectious sense of humor. Very sad!!
Michael Meehan
December 10, 2020
