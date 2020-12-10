I guess my fondest memories with Tommy occurred when we were both younger men. His favorite hobby was motorcycle racing, and just to be clear, this was not dirt bike racing. This was fast paced, hard core asphalt road racing. The kind of competition that would make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. There were tracks scattered all across the country, and Tommy wanted to participate at them all. As far north as Louden, NH, as far south as Daytona Beach, FL, and as far west as Riverside, Cal. I was happy when he asked me early on to accompany him on his journeys across the country. I told him I´d be willing to be his co-pilot, and to "act" as his one-man pit crew, (emphasis on "act"). So over the course of several years, and many trips, we would pack up his Dodge van with all the essentials items and supplies. Motorcycle, tools, ice coolers for Coors beer if we would be heading west of the Mississippi. But the most valuable commodity on board was the Stationers Texaco credit card. (God bless you, Uncle Landon).. All of these trips proved to be very eye opening for a couple of young 20somethings. We learned a lot growing up together on the road. Tommy was always willing to embark on a new adventure, and didn´t mind attempting the unknown. His comfort zone had no boundaries. He was comfortable everywhere and with everybody. He truly enjoyed people, and his wide range of interests allowed him to carry on a conversation on any number of topics. And although he may not agree with what you had to say, (and believe me I know), he was always willing to hear your opinion. He was real, genuine, and always grateful. No put-ons. What you saw was what you got. He was there when you needed him, and always willing to help you in any way he could. I loved the man. And we are all richer for having had him in our lives. My deepest sympathies, Eileen.

