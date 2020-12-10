EDWARDS, Thomas Joseph "Tom", 66, of Richmond, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Landon B. Edwards Jr. and Catherine O. Edwards; and his sister, Jamie A. Edwards. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Donahue Edwards; siblings, Landon (Fran), Mary Jo (David), Tim and Valerie (Don); eight nieces and nephews; and his devoted, constant companion, Bailey Sue Edwards ("Such a good girl!"). Tom was president and owner of Stationers Inc., a local 75-year-old office products company known nationally. In all aspects of life, Tom was guided by profound faith. He attended St. Bridget Catholic School. Upon graduating Douglas Freeman High School in 1973, Tom joined his father in business, and led expansion through the next four decades. Tom touched many lives, both professionally and personally. He loved people and he loved to laugh. He was a kind and gentle soul. Tom stopped people in their tracks with his generosity and huge heart. His insatiable curiosity and masterful recall of information was truly astonishing. Tom demonstrated that a person learns more by listening than by talking. At a young age, Tom developed a keen interest in mechanical processes, notably motorcycles. He held license in motorcycle road racing, and competed from Watkins Glen to Summit Point to Daytona to Laguna Seca. Tom's family extends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Joseph Evers, Virginia Cancer Institute and Dr. Rachit Shah, VCU Health. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held December 11, 2020, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, with interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services are private. A livestream of the service can be found at https://www.stedchurch.com/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.