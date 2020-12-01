NEAVES, Thomas Emerson, Jr., 67, of Moseley, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Belle Neaves; father, Thomas Emerson Neaves Sr.; and grandson, Thomas Kenneth George II. He is survived by a very special friend, Sherlene Martin of Moseley; daughters, Claire George (Charles George) of Henrico and Allison Lushao (Jonathan Lushao) of Sterling; and grandson, Jonathan Lushao Jr. In addition, he is survived by his half-sisters, Monique Neaves (David Baxter) of Alexandria and Nathalie Croft, (McMahon Croft) of Richmond; his half-brother, Evan Neaves of Abu Dhabi, UAE; and his two nieces, Fielding and Emerson Croft. Tom served his country proudly in the United States Army. He graduated from John Tyler Community College, worked in sales and security for most of his life and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.Tom was a NASCAR and military history enthusiast who loved animals and spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted father to his two daughters and a loving grandfather to his two grandsons. He was the life of the party, outgoing, loved to joke around and loved by everyone who knew him. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18310 Halifax Rd., Carson, Va. 23830. A private burial service will be held in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.