Thomas Charles Faulkner Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
FAULKNER, Thomas Charles, Jr., nickname "Mayhem," 46, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was from Glen Allen, Va. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas C. Faulkner Sr. and Linda Parker Tyler; and a sister, Mary Margaret Clouse. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Regina Ballowe Faulkner; son, Aaron (Kala); and granddaughter, Summer. The family will receive friends at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228 from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the GoFundMe page at the following link: https://gofund.me/a30313da. The family asks that all attending wear masks.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear this tragic news. I Stood with him a few times. Very devoted Patriot. He will be missed by many. Prayers and condolences to the family of Mayhem
Stonewall
Friend
January 2, 2022
