FAULKNER, Thomas Charles, Jr., nickname "Mayhem," 46, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was from Glen Allen, Va. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas C. Faulkner Sr. and Linda Parker Tyler; and a sister, Mary Margaret Clouse. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Regina Ballowe Faulkner; son, Aaron (Kala); and granddaughter, Summer. The family will receive friends at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228 from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the GoFundMe page at the following link: https://gofund.me/a30313da
. The family asks that all attending wear masks.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.