FITZGERALD, Thomas J., of Ashdale Court, Chesterfield, Va., on September 28, 2021, "slipped the surly bonds of earth...and touched the face of God." He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Fitzgerald. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Elliott; his five children, Daniel Fitzgerald, Sheila Mathis, Thomas P. Fitzgerald, Jim Fitzgerald and Maureen Fitzgerald; his daughters-in-law, Patrice and Katherine Fitzgerald; and his son-in-law, Jim Mathis; his nine grandchildren, Christine Fitzgerald, Meghan Harrell, Ryann Fitzgerald, Corey Fitzgerald, Logan Lipscombe, Camryn Fitzgerald, Mackenzie Mathis, Kaila Mathis and TJ Mathis; and his four great- grandchildren, Reagan, Liam, Jude and James. Visitation will be held at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, October 1, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany, North Chesterfield, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Joseph's Villa, Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.