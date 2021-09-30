Menu
Thomas J. Fitzgerald
FITZGERALD, Thomas J., of Ashdale Court, Chesterfield, Va., on September 28, 2021, "slipped the surly bonds of earth...and touched the face of God." He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Fitzgerald. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Elliott; his five children, Daniel Fitzgerald, Sheila Mathis, Thomas P. Fitzgerald, Jim Fitzgerald and Maureen Fitzgerald; his daughters-in-law, Patrice and Katherine Fitzgerald; and his son-in-law, Jim Mathis; his nine grandchildren, Christine Fitzgerald, Meghan Harrell, Ryann Fitzgerald, Corey Fitzgerald, Logan Lipscombe, Camryn Fitzgerald, Mackenzie Mathis, Kaila Mathis and TJ Mathis; and his four great- grandchildren, Reagan, Liam, Jude and James. Visitation will be held at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, October 1, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany, North Chesterfield, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Joseph's Villa, Richmond.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
Oct
2
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Church of the Epiphany
North Chesterfield, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family during this sad time. I have you in my .
Shirley Bonner Marshall
Friend
September 30, 2021
Tom was the personification of The words "nice" and "good".
Lynne Reynolds
Friend
September 30, 2021
My condolences. Tom was a loving man, we will miss him.
Patricia Motyka
Friend
September 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Tom was a good friend and he will be missed by many.
Tom Shearer
Friend
September 30, 2021
Carolyn & Family, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Sending heartfelt condolences.
Christine Betterton
Friend
September 30, 2021
My condolences on this loss.
Barbara Freda
September 30, 2021
So very sorry for your loss..Tom was such a nice fellow.
susan coffey
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results