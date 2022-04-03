GANNAWAY, Thomas Anderson, III, 77, of Montpelier, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Susan Fox (Kory); stepdaughter, April Phillips; grandchildren, Payton and Curtis Fox; stepgrandchildren, Katie Sullenberger (Ryan) and Jonathan Phillips; sister, Pat Oliff; two nephews and many cousins. Tom was a licensed architect in Virginia and Maryland and the owner of Architectural Resources, Inc. He was loved by his friends and well-respected by his business associates. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. and the Celebration of Life will start immediately afterward on Friday, April 8, at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.