Thomas Anderson Gannaway III
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
GANNAWAY, Thomas Anderson, III, 77, of Montpelier, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Susan Fox (Kory); stepdaughter, April Phillips; grandchildren, Payton and Curtis Fox; stepgrandchildren, Katie Sullenberger (Ryan) and Jonathan Phillips; sister, Pat Oliff; two nephews and many cousins. Tom was a licensed architect in Virginia and Maryland and the owner of Architectural Resources, Inc. He was loved by his friends and well-respected by his business associates. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. and the Celebration of Life will start immediately afterward on Friday, April 8, at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
