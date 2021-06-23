Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Thomas Austin Hinckley
Franklin High School
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
HINCKLEY, Thomas Austin, 54, of Glen Allen, passed away June 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Austin Hinckley. He is survived by his mother, Ann Jackson Hinckley; sister, Susan Hinckley Edwards (Terry); three nephews and their families. Tom graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, Mass., in 1985. He received an associate's degree in Computer Science from Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Mass. He was a skilled athlete in high school. Tom loved music, riding his bike and taking walks. Funeral services are private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
I was saddened to hear of his passing. I have great memories of Tom as we were best friends in elementary school. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Greg Anderson
School
June 25, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you Ann, Susan, Terry and family on the sudden loss of Tom. My heart goes out to you.
Brenda Hutchinson & Family
June 23, 2021
