HINCKLEY, Thomas Austin, 54, of Glen Allen, passed away June 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Austin Hinckley. He is survived by his mother, Ann Jackson Hinckley; sister, Susan Hinckley Edwards (Terry); three nephews and their families. Tom graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, Mass., in 1985. He received an associate's degree in Computer Science from Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Mass. He was a skilled athlete in high school. Tom loved music, riding his bike and taking walks. Funeral services are private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.