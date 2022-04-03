HOTZE, Thomas Wilson, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, passed away at home on March 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Dozier Hotze and Thomas Wilson Hotze Sr.; brothers, W. Douglas Hotze and James B. Hotze.



Will is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sheila D. Hotze; daughter, Katelyn H. Ward (Sam) and grandson, Peter, of Falls Church, Va.; son, Mark (Kayla Burleson) of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; his brother, Curtis (Becky); sisters, Carroll Cannon and Peggy Crowder (John); sister-in-law, Faith Dashewski; along with nine nieces and nephews.



He was born July 11, 1937, in Richmond, Virginia. Will graduated from Saint Benedict Catholic School and Benedictine College Preparatory. He obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame, where he played football. He earned his law degree at the University of Richmond and practiced law in Richmond, Va. for many years. He also served in the infantry of the United States Army Reserves achieving the rank of Sergeant.



Will loved his family, Notre Dame football, sports of all kinds, Coors Beer and Stoli Vodka. Skiing was his passion and he skied until he was 75. He equally loved golf, the sport to be conquered. His stories are legendary and he never catered to anyone else's expectations; he was his own man.



Special thanks to Traditions Hospice and their loving staff and to Andre'a, Lisa and Janet for their exemplary care for Will in his final months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va. 23226 on Tuesday, April 5 at 12 p.m. Interment in Mount Calvary following the Mass.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to World Central Kitchen or Traditions Hospice or take a friend out for a drink and tell your favorite Will story (there are many).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.