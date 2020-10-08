HILL, Thomas J., 69, of Millers Tavern, departed this life on October 4, at his residence. He is survived by two sisters, Jacqueline Nelson of Warsaw and Frances Waddy of Newport News; and three brothers, Samuel Gresham of Centreville, Spencer Scott of Kilmarnock and Lewis Scott of Richmond. The viewing will be held on Friday, October 9, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, at 11 a.m., at Beulah Baptist Church, 2007 Latane's Mill Rd., Tappahannock. Rev. Floyd Johnson, pastor. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.