SAADY, Thomas John, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on October 18, 2020. He is survived by his four sons, Kevin Wayne, Thomas John III, William Douglas, Kenneth Michael; loving ex-wife and best friend, Elizabeth Saady; 10 grandchildren and many relatives. Tom was born in Richmond, Virginia, on May 28, 1939, and was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas John Sr. and Minnie Dorothy; his sister, Janet Gayle; and granddaughter, Rebecca Bryan. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army he became a licensed electrician and went on to open his own business with David Hill, Saady and Hill Electrical Supply Company, in 1974. With nothing more than a GED and small business loan, he grew the business into one of the largest electrical supply houses in the Richmond area eventually selling it to Tristate Electrical Supply in 1991. Upon retirement, Tom's passion became collecting Colt Manufacturing memorabilia. He went on to be featured in several historical books that focused on Colt memorabilia having the largest collection of its kind. He also donated items to the Colt Museum, as well as trading with other collectors all over the world. However, his main love in life was his family and he instilled that in his children. He touched many lives and was truly loved and admired by those who knew him. He will be sorely missed. The family will receive friends 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Anthony's church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.