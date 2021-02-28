HTTR - Go Senators - Back to our childhoods I recall Tommy being a sports fan. Without much difficulty he turned me into a sports fan too. He introduced me to professional games with the Washington Redskins for football and the Washington Senators for baseball. I adored my big brother for sharing this with me. He enjoyed playing these sports in addition to golf and tennis. He was a well rounded gentleman with class and compassion. He always offered an ear for listening and was a winner at giving encouragement to others. It's his pat on the back and the "Keep trying" message that are memorable. He has been a fun jokester with a smile to beat all. The life of a caring brother who gave me precious memories.

JoAnna Kern Neal Sister March 7, 2021