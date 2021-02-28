KERN, Thomas C. "Tom", born January 8, 1938, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, February 24, 2021, at 83 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul B. Kern Sr. and Josephine H. Kern; brother, Paul B. Kern Jr.; first wife of 26 years, Naomi D. Kern; and second wife of 28 years, Gloria Kern. Tom is survived by his daughters, Kristi Kern Nelligan and her husband, Mike Nelligan and Wendy Kern and her wife, Nancy White; grandsons, Ryan Nelligan and Matthew Nelligan; sisters, Joanna Kern Neal and Gay Kern; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Joyce Dixon; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was born and raised in Bethesda, Md., and was a graduate of The Landon School and Washington & Lee University. After his father passed away shortly after college, Tom and his brother, Paul, assumed leadership roles in the family business in Gaithersburg, Md., Kern Distributing Company. Tom and his family moved to Easton, Md. in 1972 to branch off from the Gaithersburg location of Kern Distributing and started Kern Shelter Products on the Eastern Shore. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis as well as hunting, gardening and boating with friends and family. Tom was also a passionate fan of the Washington sports teams! Upon the passing of his wife, Naomi in 1987, he moved to the Charleston, S.C. area where he eventually met his wife, Gloria. They lived in Charleston for the next 28 years spending time with friends and traveling. Tom served on multiple Boards of Directors. He volunteered with the Charleston Police Department and tutored young children in the Charleston area. Also lovingly known as "TK" or "Tommy," Tom will be remembered for his propensity for meeting and talking with people from all walks of life and engaging in deep conversations on any subject. Kristi and Wendy will always remember their "Dad" as an adoring father whose love was unconditional for his family. He was extremely proud of his two grandsons, Ryan and Matthew, whom he loved watching in their multitude of activities and spending quality time together. A graveside ceremony for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at Rowan Memorial Gardens in Salisbury, North Carolina, officiated by Reverend David Burch of Harrisonburg's Vision of Hope United Methodist. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in the name of Thomas Kern.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.