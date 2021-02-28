Menu
Thomas C. "Tom" Kern
KERN, Thomas C. "Tom", born January 8, 1938, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, February 24, 2021, at 83 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul B. Kern Sr. and Josephine H. Kern; brother, Paul B. Kern Jr.; first wife of 26 years, Naomi D. Kern; and second wife of 28 years, Gloria Kern. Tom is survived by his daughters, Kristi Kern Nelligan and her husband, Mike Nelligan and Wendy Kern and her wife, Nancy White; grandsons, Ryan Nelligan and Matthew Nelligan; sisters, Joanna Kern Neal and Gay Kern; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Joyce Dixon; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was born and raised in Bethesda, Md., and was a graduate of The Landon School and Washington & Lee University. After his father passed away shortly after college, Tom and his brother, Paul, assumed leadership roles in the family business in Gaithersburg, Md., Kern Distributing Company. Tom and his family moved to Easton, Md. in 1972 to branch off from the Gaithersburg location of Kern Distributing and started Kern Shelter Products on the Eastern Shore. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis as well as hunting, gardening and boating with friends and family. Tom was also a passionate fan of the Washington sports teams! Upon the passing of his wife, Naomi in 1987, he moved to the Charleston, S.C. area where he eventually met his wife, Gloria. They lived in Charleston for the next 28 years spending time with friends and traveling. Tom served on multiple Boards of Directors. He volunteered with the Charleston Police Department and tutored young children in the Charleston area. Also lovingly known as "TK" or "Tommy," Tom will be remembered for his propensity for meeting and talking with people from all walks of life and engaging in deep conversations on any subject. Kristi and Wendy will always remember their "Dad" as an adoring father whose love was unconditional for his family. He was extremely proud of his two grandsons, Ryan and Matthew, whom he loved watching in their multitude of activities and spending quality time together. A graveside ceremony for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at Rowan Memorial Gardens in Salisbury, North Carolina, officiated by Reverend David Burch of Harrisonburg's Vision of Hope United Methodist. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in the name of Thomas Kern.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rowan Memorial Gardens
Salisbury, NC
4 Entries
HTTR - Go Senators - Back to our childhoods I recall Tommy being a sports fan. Without much difficulty he turned me into a sports fan too. He introduced me to professional games with the Washington Redskins for football and the Washington Senators for baseball. I adored my big brother for sharing this with me. He enjoyed playing these sports in addition to golf and tennis. He was a well rounded gentleman with class and compassion. He always offered an ear for listening and was a winner at giving encouragement to others. It's his pat on the back and the "Keep trying" message that are memorable. He has been a fun jokester with a smile to beat all. The life of a caring brother who gave me precious memories.
JoAnna Kern Neal
Sister
March 7, 2021
What a beautiful obituary. Prayers being sent you way!
Michelene M Pierce
February 28, 2021
Surprised and sorry to hear of Tom´s death as I had not seen Tom in several years. We played golf together at Snee Farm CC and became friends. He was a great guy , good golfer and conversationiaiist. Loved to talk sports with him
Charles K Warren
February 28, 2021
Tammie and I are deeply grieved by Tommy's passing. He was prince among men and was always interested in the activities and accomplishments of his newphews. I particularly remember the many Redskin games he took me to and it was the highlite of the year for me. Godspeed, Uncle Tommy. HTTR!
Fred W Dixon jr
February 28, 2021
