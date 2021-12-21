Menu
Thomas Joseph "Tom" McKittrick III
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
MCKITTRICK, Thomas Joseph "Tom", III, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; daughter, Karen Bolton (John); son, Michael (Alexis); and three granddaughters, Laura and Sadie McKittrick and Audrey Bolton. Tom enjoyed spending many volunteer hours with several community organizations, especially his time with Boy Scout Troop 555 at New Hanover Presbyterian Church and Hanover County Sheriff's Office. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With sorrow, I read of Tom's recent passing. He grew up in our neighborhood and spent many happy hours playing with me and my brothers in the woods near our home, especially during summers when school was out for vacation. Tom was a gentle and helpful spirit who was quick to laugh and enjoyed the company of others. He will be dearly missed.
John Windsor Milford
Friend
January 1, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear this. He was such a kind and friendly man with a great smile. Linda, you and Tom were such a cute couple. All of you are in my prayers.
Kim Reynolds
December 28, 2021
i'll send wishes and prayers now and spring flowers when things clam down a bit.
Tom Carr
December 22, 2021
Tom was generous with his time. I got to know him through his volunteer work. He did so much to be of service to his community by giving of himself and sharing the depth of his talents. He was impactful in my life and to so many others.
Mark Segal
Work
December 22, 2021
Tom was a good Scouter and a friend. He was very community minded and we were in Scouts together. Also he was my banker when I first opened my business. Prayers for the family.
Everett WInn
Friend
December 22, 2021
My sympathies to Tom´s family. We worked together many years beginning with Havover Bank. I always loved his Christmas lights display! I´m sure he´s hooking some more twinkle lights up in Heaven!
Todd Boyle
Work
December 21, 2021
Thanks to Tom for everything he did for the community. Prayers for his family. May his memory always be a blessing.
Jeff Katz
December 21, 2021
I was very sorry to hear of Tom's Death. We were close friends back in the 70's, and fellow members of the Lakeside Rescue Squad. Although it is hard to lose a loved one at this time of the year, we can be certain that Tom is in the loving arms of his Father in heaven.
Richard Harris
Friend
December 21, 2021
I was so saddened to learn of Tom's passing. Tom was my boss when we both worked for Southern Bank back in the 1970's. My love and sympathy is with his family.
Harriett Traylor
December 21, 2021
I'm so very sorry to hear of Tom's passing. I worked with him at the bank and he was so much fun! Prayers for peace and comfort for Linda and the family.
Salange Jones
Work
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry to see that Tom has passed. We just spoke on the phone a few weeks ago. Tom was a great influence on me when we served together on the rescue squad. I will miss him. JJM
Jim Murphy
Friend
December 21, 2021
