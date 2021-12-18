MICHAEL, Thomas Curry, 83, of Chesterfield, completed his amazing life on December 15, 2021. Tom was born on Halloween, 1938 in Ashland, W.Va. and always talked about the beauty of the mountains he loved. He received his undergraduate degree from Concord College, his master's from VPI and other certifications from Southern Illinois University and UVA. Tom started his career with the State of Pa. and retired in 1995 as the Deputy Commissioner of the Va. Dept. for the Visually Handicapped with 30 years of service. His career focus was to educate the community about the abilities of those with visual impairments and implement programs where the blind and visually impaired could join the workforce and use their talents and abilities. He was President of the Va. Rehabilitation Council in the early 1980s and served as Vice Chairman on the Advisory Council for the Needs of the Handicapped to previous Virginia governors. Throughout his career, Tom received numerous awards for his leadership and work in the field of rehabilitation services. He loved learning - always reading and researching and enjoyed educating others while he was a part-time professor at VCU. Tom loved to play cards, play the piano, listen to the Statler Brothers, travel and most of all, spend time with his family. He lived his life with determination, never giving up on his goals and dreams. His kindness, clever wit and sense of humor were loved by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. Michael and Myrtle Curry Michael; his brother, "Bud" Michael; and sister, Judy Sherlock. He is survived by the love of his life, Betty Lou Day Michael, after 66 years of marriage; his sister, Carol Sue Taylor of Wilmington, N.C.; two daughters, Vicki Michael Ayers (Robert) and Melinda Michael Lukhard (Bobby); three grandchildren, Brandon Lee Ayers (Ariel), Christina Brooke Lukhard and Megan Elizabeth Lukhard; as well as three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Tom's funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Tom's memory to Children with Diabetes, 8216 Princeton-Glendale Dr. #200, West Chester, Ohio 45069, https://childrenwithdiabetes.kindful.com/?campaign=1161116
; or Virginia Voice, P.O. Box 15546, Richmond, Va. 23227, www.virginiavoice.org/individual-giving/
. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2021.