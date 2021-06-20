MILLER, Thomas Maurice, died on June 9, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury, Richmond, Virginia, at the age of 97. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Jackson Miller.



The only child of Justice Willis Dance Miller and his wife, Eliza Ingram Miller, Tom was born in Richmond on January 13, 1924. Following graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School, Tom attended the University of Virginia for two years before volunteering in the Navy's V-12 Program, attending first Duke University, and then Columbia. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until 1946, attaining the rank of Lt. (j.g.).



Upon discharge from active duty, Tom entered the University of Virginia School of Law. After graduation in 1948, he became the sixth generation of his family to enter the legal profession, engaging in private practice and then public service. He served for 23 years as a member of the Virginia Industrial Commission.



Tom was a member of St. James's Episcopal Church, the Sons of the Revolution in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Society of Colonial Wars, the Commonwealth Club and the Country Club of Virginia. He was a former president of the Antiquarian Society of Richmond.



A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.