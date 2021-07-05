MOON, Thomas M., "Tommy," 83, went to be with the Lord June 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice K. Bailey; sister, Brenda Hawkes; and wife, Sally. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl M. Smith (Ricky) and Donna M. Carlton (Mike); three grandchildren, BJ Shapiro, Lauren Bangs and Kelly Fiorella; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Doug Bailey (Debby). Tommy was a retired Captain with the Henrico County Sheriff's Office. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid fisherman who obtained his Captain's license after retirement to take out charters. He was a talented musician who played the bass guitar. His passion for country music allowed him to play with several bands including Ricochet and Floyd Dunkum and the Country Travelers. He was a big fan of NASCAR and #48. Tommy was a member of the American Legion Post 141, Sandston Moose Lodge, Police Lodge and a lifetime member of Bass Masters. A Celebration of Life service will be held July 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Woody's Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. The family would like to thank Cha Cha's Home Health Care for the love and care they gave to Tommy over the course of several years.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2021.