Thomas Franklin Moore Jr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
MOORE, Thomas Franklin, Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. Moore Sr. and Lou E. Moore of Mechanicsville, Virginia. Thomas was a graduate of Lee-Davis High School. He was retired from the City of Richmond as an electrical inspector. Thomas is survived by his wife, Sandi; and daughter, Jaime March (Nathan); two stepgrandchildren, Owen and Vivian Mach. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Tate (Carl); nephews, Randy and Dale Tate; special friends, Wayne and Sandy Wood, Gayle and Marilyn Brigman; along with numerous cousins and relatives. Thomas would also like to acknowledge his numerous friends from The Moose Lodge, American Family Fitness and the "Car Club!" The family will receive friends Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 until 3 p.m., following a memorial service at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Hwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Condolences can be registered at bennettfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Sandi and Jamie. I am extremely sorry to hear about the passing of Tommy. Please except my deepest sympathy and know that my prayers are with you and your family. I am sending you prayers for peace and comfort in the days ahead. Sincerely, Lillie
Lillie Rainey
December 20, 2021
My prayers to Tommy's family and friends. He will be missed by many but will be remembered in our hearts. Christian loved to family.
Bob Crummette
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Tommy´s sudden passing. My thoughts and prayers are with Sandi and Jaime and family and his many friends. Such a sweet friend, he will be missed.
Darlene Wilmoth Tucker
December 17, 2021
We were so sorry to learn of Tommy´s passing. He was such a good person & will be missed by so many. Our thoughts & prayers are with you. Kay & George Fearnow
George N. Fearnow Jr.
Friend
December 17, 2021
Sandi and Jamie we are sorry about Thomas. He will be greatly missed. Please let us know if there is anything we can do for you all.
Jimmy & Glinda Beahr
Family
December 17, 2021
