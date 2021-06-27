Menu
Thomas Leonard Oliver Sr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
OLIVER, Thomas Leonard, Sr., 94, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. Tommy was born in Norfolk, Va. on June 19, 1927; he grew up in Richmond, the Fan. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. Tommy married the love of his life, Jo Anne on July 2, 1947 and celebrated 49 years of marriage together. He started a family business, Oliver Electric, with his son, Tom. Tommy attended Glen Allen Baptist Church. He was active in local chapter of Masons, Shriners for 50 years and the American Legion. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He adored his family. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Anne Oliver; son, Ronnie Oliver; grandson, Jason Oliver; and four siblings. He is survived by three children, Thomas Oliver Jr. (Gayle), Susan Nienaber and Sandy Windle (Dickie); sons-in-law, James Bowker and Dan Nienaber; 10 grandchildren, Kristy Eshmont (Leonard), Jeff Oliver, Bruce Adwell (Debbie), Danny Nienaber Jr. (Holli), Ashley Byrd (Harry), Kim Phillips (Jason), Eric Oliver (Taylor), Adam Windle (Meghan), Lindsey Reilly (Tommy) and Tyler Windle (Lydia); 28 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Austin, Caleb, Cayson, Elijah, Brock, Sam, Benny, Alex, Ruby, Daniel, Sydney, Harry V, Palmer, Mitchell, Tyler, Noah, Ryleigh, Blakeley, Stone, Ellie, Adler, Isla, Tommy, Will, Hattie, Everett and Laylind. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at Affinity Funeral Service, Richmond Chapel. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 30 at Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Jun
30
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Mr. Oliver was a wonderful man. He had big heart. I know that the family finds peace at these most difficult time knowing he is with his wife in Heaven. God be with the family give them comfort, in there time of need. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Cindy Adams
Other
June 28, 2021
