OLIVER, Thomas Leonard, Sr., 94, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. Tommy was born in Norfolk, Va. on June 19, 1927; he grew up in Richmond, the Fan. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. Tommy married the love of his life, Jo Anne on July 2, 1947 and celebrated 49 years of marriage together. He started a family business, Oliver Electric, with his son, Tom. Tommy attended Glen Allen Baptist Church. He was active in local chapter of Masons, Shriners for 50 years and the American Legion. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He adored his family. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Anne Oliver; son, Ronnie Oliver; grandson, Jason Oliver; and four siblings. He is survived by three children, Thomas Oliver Jr. (Gayle), Susan Nienaber and Sandy Windle (Dickie); sons-in-law, James Bowker and Dan Nienaber; 10 grandchildren, Kristy Eshmont (Leonard), Jeff Oliver, Bruce Adwell (Debbie), Danny Nienaber Jr. (Holli), Ashley Byrd (Harry), Kim Phillips (Jason), Eric Oliver (Taylor), Adam Windle (Meghan), Lindsey Reilly (Tommy) and Tyler Windle (Lydia); 28 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Austin, Caleb, Cayson, Elijah, Brock, Sam, Benny, Alex, Ruby, Daniel, Sydney, Harry V, Palmer, Mitchell, Tyler, Noah, Ryleigh, Blakeley, Stone, Ellie, Adler, Isla, Tommy, Will, Hattie, Everett and Laylind. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at Affinity Funeral Service, Richmond Chapel. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 30 at Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.