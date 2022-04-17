PHELPS, Thomas O. "Topper", of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully in his home on April 10, 2022.
Topper was an Information Technology professional. The majority of his career was spent at Infilco Degremont and GSC. Although he spent his work days in a suit and tie, his true passion was working with his hands. He was extremely talented and passed many of his gifts to his children and grandchildren. He didn't care if it was working in the garden with Camilla, building racecars with Travis and Chris, woodworking with his grandchildren, he was always ready to work.
When his kids were young, he began coaching baseball at Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association. He served in various capacities at GAYAA, including President. His kids went on to coach his grandchildren and volunteer their time at GAYAA. His affiliation with youth sports and Babe Ruth Baseball spanned over 45 years. Stockcar racing was a huge part of Topper's life. He worked on his dear friend, Joe Young's race car in the 1980s. In the 1990s, Chris started racing. It was a family affair.
Topper served as President of the West End Manor Civic Association for almost a year before having to step aside when his health began to decline. Even though he was unable to actively participate in the association, he was very interested in the continued upgrades being made at the West End Manor Community Center.
Topper is survived by his wife of 54 years, Camilla; sons, Chris Phelps (Linda) and Travis Phelps; daughter, Katie Moss (Darrell); grandchildren, Austin Phelps, Preston Phelps, Lindsay Moss, Lily Moss; and his four-legged children, Magic, Hairy and Stella. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Connie) and their children, Brian and Jennifer Houck (Mark); nephew, Brian; and niece, Lauren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Norman Phelps.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the West End Manor Civic Association Building, 8600 Lakefront Dr., Richmond, Va. 23294.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association, P.O. Box 1074, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or www.glenallensports.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2022.