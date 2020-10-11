STEELE, Thomas R., Jr., 75, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Spring Arbor Cottage-Memory Care facility, after a seven-year-long battle with Mixed Dementia. Tom was born April 6, 1945, in Pecos, Texas, to the late Thomas R. Steele and Harriet (McGinty) Steele. He married his high school sweetheart, Carole (Carte) on September 10, 1966, and they recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. After graduating from WVU, he was hired by Ethyl Corp. as a tax accountant and was eventually promoted to the Head of Tax Compliance, where he worked for more than 30 years until his retirement. Tom enjoyed traveling, skiing, golf, softball, playing cards, cheering or cursing Steelers football, beer and parties and spending time with good friends and family. Tom was a beloved father to his sons, Thomas R. Steele III (Liz), Greg Neill Steele (Lynn), Eric Dane Steele and Russell McGinty Steele (Allyson). He is survived by his wife, Carole; his sisters, Amy (Steele) Bolger, Leah (Steele) Foster, Roberta (Steele) Relich (Patrick); his brothers, Daniel Steele (Linda) and Mark Steele; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Gabriella Steele. A private service was held for the immediate family. In lieu of cards, donations can be made in Tom's honor to Capital Caring Health/Hospice or Spring Arbor Cottage-Memory Care.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.