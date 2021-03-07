SANDIDGE, Thomas Brown "Waldo", Sr., 86, of Richmond, joined his wife, Birda, in Heaven on Saturday, February 20, 2021. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Fred Eugene Sandidge; and sister, Elsie Mae Dodson. Thomas retired from the City of Richmond as a supervisor after over 30 years of dedicated service. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Carol E. Watson (Gene), Evelyn Louise Street (William), Thomas B. Sandidge Jr. (Phyllis - deceased); five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Sandidge; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thomas was laid to rest with a private service in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I heard your voice for the last time on Thanksgiving when you called to say you got your card and Thank you. I tried to call you back but I couldn't get you. I found out on my birthday that you had gone to be with Moma, your true love in heaven. Dance the days and nights away with her to the tunes you both loved so much. As I sit here and plan cards to make; there is a empty spot... I loved you then and love you now and forever. Your first born who gave you all the first in your life as a Daddy. Carol aka Taz