Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Brown "Waldo" Sandidge Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
SANDIDGE, Thomas Brown "Waldo", Sr., 86, of Richmond, joined his wife, Birda, in Heaven on Saturday, February 20, 2021. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Fred Eugene Sandidge; and sister, Elsie Mae Dodson. Thomas retired from the City of Richmond as a supervisor after over 30 years of dedicated service. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Carol E. Watson (Gene), Evelyn Louise Street (William), Thomas B. Sandidge Jr. (Phyllis - deceased); five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Sandidge; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thomas was laid to rest with a private service in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I heard your voice for the last time on Thanksgiving when you called to say you got your card and Thank you. I tried to call you back but I couldn't get you. I found out on my birthday that you had gone to be with Moma, your true love in heaven. Dance the days and nights away with her to the tunes you both loved so much. As I sit here and plan cards to make; there is a empty spot... I loved you then and love you now and forever. Your first born who gave you all the first in your life as a Daddy. Carol aka Taz
Carol Watson
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results