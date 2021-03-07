I heard your voice for the last time on Thanksgiving when you called to say you got your card and Thank you. I tried to call you back but I couldn't get you. I found out on my birthday that you had gone to be with Moma, your true love in heaven. Dance the days and nights away with her to the tunes you both loved so much. As I sit here and plan cards to make; there is a empty spot... I loved you then and love you now and forever. Your first born who gave you all the first in your life as a Daddy. Carol aka Taz

Carol Watson March 13, 2021